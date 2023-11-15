Ajit Pawar enjoys watching Virat K's 50th ODI century at Wankhede

In observance of Bhaidooj, Supriya Sule and her mother Pratibha Pawar visited Ajit Pawar's residence. Subsequently, Sharad Pawar also joined them at Ajit Pawar's house. Despite political variances, the Pawar family adheres to the tradition of gathering to celebrate familial joy during Diwali. On Padwa, Ajit Pawar shared a meal with Sharad Pawar at Govind Baug, followed by the celebration of Bhaidooj at Ajit's residence.

In a brief span, they have traveled directly from Baramati to Mumbai. Ajit Pawar, who had been on a political hiatus for the past few weeks due to dengue, is displaying signs of resuming his active role. Currently, Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel are relishing the India vs. New Zealand match at Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli, 35, reached his century with a two off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, having faced 106 balls, hitting eight fours and a six to break the record of 49 ODI hundreds he had shared with Sachin Tendulkar.Kohli raised his arms aloft then sank to his knees and bowed to the fans with his helmet off after reaching three figures in the semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium.