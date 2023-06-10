Ajit Pawar extends congratulations to Praful Patel and Supriya Sule in their new roles

On the occasion of the founding day of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today, party president and senior leader Sharad Pawar announced the key appointments. He named Praful Patel and Supriya Sule as the new Working Presidents of the party. After being appointed as the Working President, Supriya Sule expressed her gratitude to the party. Ajit Pawar also extended congratulations to the newly appointed leaders through a tweet.

In a tweet, Ajit Pawar expressed, “On the 24th anniversary of the Nationalist Congress Party, MP Prafullabhai Patel and MP Supriyatai Sule have been elected as the working presidents of the party under the guidance of the honourable Sharad Chandra Pawar. Additionally, MP Sunil Tatkare, Dr Yogananda Shastri, K.K. Sharma, P.P. Mohammad Faisal, Narendra Verma, Jitendra Awad, S. R. Kohli, and Naseem Siddiqui have been entrusted with various important responsibilities within the party. Congratulations to all these colleagues! t is believed that they will successfully fulfil the responsibilities bestowed upon them by the honourable leaders.”

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाच्या २४ व्या वर्धापन दिनी आदरणीय शरदचंद्र पवार साहेबांच्या मार्गदर्शनाखाली खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल आणि खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे यांची पक्षाच्या कार्यकारी अध्यक्षपदी निवड करण्यात आली. तसंच खासदार प्रफुल्लभाई पटेल, खासदार सुप्रियाताई सुळे, खासदार सुनिल… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) June 10, 2023

“Under the leadership and guidance of respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), celebrating its silver jubilee, with the vision of 'Maharashtra in the heart... eyes on the nation...', will make significant contributions to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of the NCP party will work towards achieving this goal. Congratulations once again to the newly elected officials,” Ajit Pawar tweeted in Marathi.

The recent events unfolded precisely 35 days after Sharad Pawar ignited a stir within the NCP by initially announcing his resignation and subsequently heeding the party's desire for him to continue as the party's leader on May 6. Pawar acknowledged the sentiments of the party members, stating that he couldn't disregard their feelings. In response to their love and the resolution passed by senior NCP leaders, he decided to retract his resignation and retain his position as the national president of the NCP.

Meanwhile, now it will be interesting to see which position Ajit Pawar will be assigned after MP Prafullabhai Patel and MP Supriyatai Sule have received new roles within the party.