Ajit Pawar Faction Files Caveat in SC, Seeks Hearing if Sharad Pawar Group Challenges EC's Real NCP Order

The Ajit Pawar faction took a proactive step on Wednesday, filing a caveat in the Supreme Court to ensure a fair hearing if the Sharad Pawar group decides to challenge the Election Commission's order recognizing the Maharashtra deputy chief minister's party as the real Nationalist Congress Party.

Represented by advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh, the Ajit Pawar faction's caveat aims to prevent any unilateral decision against them in case the opposing group brings the matter before the apex court.

In a significant development on Tuesday, the Election Commission declared the Ajit Pawar faction as the legitimate NCP, dealing a blow to party founder Sharad Pawar. Furthermore, the poll panel granted the NCP symbol 'clock' to Ajit Pawar's group.

The EC's decision was based on a thorough examination of various factors, including the aims and objectives outlined in the party constitution, adherence to party constitution norms, and assessments of both organizational and legislative majority, as per the EC statement.