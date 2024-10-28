Ajit Pawar Files Nomination from Baramati for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (October 28, 2024): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar filed his nomination for the Baramati Assembly seat on Monday.

Pawar arrived at the tehsil office in Pune accompanied by a large crowd of supporters, who held a rally as a show of strength. His two sons, Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, along with several party leaders, were also present.

Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar files his nomination for the Baramati Assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/jT331HRqEC — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

Ajit Pawar is set to face his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, who has been fielded by the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) for the Baramati seat. Yugendra, who filed his nomination earlier in the day without much fanfare, was accompanied by his uncle, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, and the latter’s daughter, Supriya Sule, the sitting Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also submitted his nomination papers on Monday from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in Thane district.

In Pictures: CM Eknath Shinde files his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/ZygdkWHM3X — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2024

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde files his nomination today from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for #MaharashtraElection2024.



(Source: DGPR) pic.twitter.com/xRUGcnrsgw — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Tuesday marks the final day for filing nominations for the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Polling for all 288 seats will take place on November 20 and results to be announced on November 23.