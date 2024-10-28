Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Files His Nomination From Kopri-Pachpakhadi Seat

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde filed his nomination for the Maharashtra assembly election on Monday, October 28, from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency. CM Shinde submitted his nomination form to the Election Officer Sarjerao Mhaske-Patil for the 147 Kopri Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in the presence of MP Naresh Mhaske, Pratap Sarnaik, Ravindra Phatak, Anand Paranjpe, Ramdas Athawale, and Minakshi Shinde, among others.

Notably, Tuesday (October 29) is the last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly polls. Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination papers from the Baramati assembly seat.

#WATCH | Thane: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Thane always had saffron colour, and it will be the same. The CM Eknath Shinde is filing his nomination. He will win the election with record votes, he will break his own record. Thane will be with Mahayuti" pic.twitter.com/4ISuV5lJz6 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Ahead of Shinde's nomination filing, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that Thane is always saffron and will remain saffron. "Thane always had saffron colour, and it will be the same. The CM Eknath Shinde is filing his nomination. He will win the election with record votes, and he will break his own record. Thane will be with Mahayuti."

Before Filing His Nomination Papers for Kopri-Pachpakhadi Constituency, Eknath Shinde Held a Roadshow

#WATCH | Thane: Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde holds roadshow ahead of filing his nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for #MaharashtraElection2024



(Source: Eknath Shinde's social media handle) pic.twitter.com/Gy1vBYdPSq — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Maharashtra BJP Chief Spokesperson Keshav Upadhye took a snatching attack on the opposition alliance in a state led by MVA, saying MVA means 'Avishvas' Aghadi. "MVA means 'Avishvas' Aghadi this is the new picture infront of Maharashtra. They are not cordial among themselves also...Nana Patole and Sanjay Raut have been giving Maharashtra entertainment for the past few days."

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde files his nomination today from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for #MaharashtraElection2024.



(Source: DGPR) pic.twitter.com/xRUGcnrsgw — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2024

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske responded to LokmatTimes.com's question and took a dig at Kedar Dighe: "We all know who is the real shishya of Anand Dighe. Thanekars have answered this question of who is the true successor of Anand Dighe's principles and thoughts."

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have no stone unturned to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.