Ajit Pawar gets angry over not-wearing-masks in the House

In the Vidhan Sabha, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his anger over non-use of masks. Ajit Pawar expressed his displeasure over all party MLAs including ministers. He said that with the exception of some people, masks are not being used by others. He also demanded that the members who do not wear masks should be removed from the House.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in the Assembly that the Prime Minister of the country is serious about covid and is holding meetings on it. Discussions are underway in some states to impose curfew at night. The virus has created a bad situation. The number of patients abroad is doubling in a day and a half. The World Health Organization estimates that five million people may die abroad in the near future. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that some things need to be taken seriously at the right time.

Ajit Pawar urged all members, including the Leader of the Opposition, to wear masks and said that the matter should be taken seriously. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also appealed to a member to use the mask again after speaking.