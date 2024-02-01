Ajit Pawar Gets Clean Chit For the Second Time in The Shikhar Bank Scam

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on January 20 filed a closure report in a special court for the second time in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (Shikhar Bank) scam. As many as 70 people, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, have been given a clean chit once again.

The case pertains to loans worth crores of rupees taken by sugar mills, cotton mills and other entities from cooperative banks. Ajit Pawar was named as an accused in the case filed by the EOW. Then, in September 2020, the EOW filed a closure report stating that its Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not find any criminal aspects in the case. The ED took cognizance of the case on the basis of a case registered by the EOW. It also objected to the closure report filed by the EOW. The ED told the court that the EOW report was flawed.

On the other hand, the original complainant also filed a protest petition in the court against the closure report. The EOW then told the court that it would investigate further. On January 20, the EOW once again filed a closure report in the special court. The EOW has given relief to some political leaders, including Ajit Pawar, by saying that despite investigations on the basis of the doubts raised by the ED and the original complainant, nothing was found.