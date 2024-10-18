Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Suspends MLC Satish Chavan for Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

On Friday, the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) suspended its MLC Satish Chavan for a period of six years due to anti-party activities. Chavan represents the Aurangabad Teachers' constituency in the Maharashtra legislative council.

The suspension letter issued by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare stated that Chavan had been damaging the party's reputation and that of the Mahayuti, the ruling alliance.

Tatkare said that the Mahayuti has made efforts to ensure justice for all segments of society, stating that Chavan's actions necessitated disciplinary action. Following the NCP's split in July of last year, five MLCs aligned themselves with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.