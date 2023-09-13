Ajit Pawar-led NCP's X handle suspended amid intra-party dispute

In a recent development, the official Twitter account of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has been suspended following complaints filed by leaders from the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the party.

The suspended account, operating under the name "NCP Speaks 1," was created to share important party announcements and updates related to its leadership, particularly Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The dispute arose when leaders aligned with Sharad Pawar's faction alleged that the "NCP Speaks 1" account was a copy of the original "NCP Speaks" account, leading to multiple complaints being lodged with Twitter. Ajit Pawar confirmed that these complaints were filed by members of his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP group, asserting that the issue revolved around the use of a similar name for their Twitter handle, as per reports.

This incident further underscores the ongoing tension between the two NCP factions, which has persisted since Ajit Pawar's surprising departure from his uncle's party in June. On July 2, he assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, forming an alliance with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).