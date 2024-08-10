'Ajit Pawar Never Indulged In Caste-Politics': Raj Thackeray's Rare Praise For NCP Leader

“Maharashtra has never seen such extensive caste-based politics before,” said Raj Thackeray, President of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticizing both ruling and opposition parties. He was speaking at a press conference in Beed. Thackeray stated, “Caste-based politics has reached its extreme. Have you ever seen Maharashtra like this before? You, as journalists, have been working in Marathwada for many years—have you ever seen Maharashtra like this? Sometimes I feel everyone should ask themselves if our state was ever like this.”

Thackeray continued, “Some people have divided great leaders among castes. The surnames of saints are being brought out into the open. Behind this, political maneuvers and political businesses are ongoing. I am disheartened by this. Journalists have changed too. All parties have created caste equations and are intensely poisoning the minds of people for their own benefit.”

Thackeray has been consistently criticizing senior leaders Sharad Pawar (of the Nationalist Congress Party) and Uddhav Thackeray (of the Shiv Sena Thackeray faction). He has repeatedly accused Sharad Pawar of initiating caste-based politics. When asked why he seldom comments on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Thackeray responded, “Let me tell you something about Ajit Pawar. He used to be with Sharad Pawar, and there was caste-based politics happening then… cases like James Lane were ongoing… I assure you that Ajit Pawar has never been involved in caste-based politics, and that is certain.”

Thackeray added, “I have many disagreements with Ajit Pawar. Others may too. But what is right is right. I firmly state that Ajit Pawar has never been involved in caste-based politics. I have never heard him make any statement regarding caste. He has never been involved in this mess.”