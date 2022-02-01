Ajit Pawar on Budget 2022: Like previous budgets, this year's budget is 'meaningless'

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman maintained the tradition of doing injustice to Maharashtra, which pays the highest tax revenue to the country. The Center collected a total of GST of Rs. 2 lakh 20 thousand crore in the current financial year. Out of this, Rs 48,000 crore was recovered from Maharashtra. In return for this central GST, Maharashtra got back only five and a half thousand crore rupees. Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that this injustice is clearly reflected in this year's budget and it is not possible to find out what share came to Maharashtra from the budget.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that like previous budgets, this year's budget is 'meaningless'. After the promise of giving 2 crore jobs every year has completely failed, this year a new dream of 60 lakh jobs has been shown. Claiming that this budget is a blueprint for the next 25 years of development is futile and a failed attempt has been made in the budget to win the hearts and minds of the people of the five states where elections are to be held.