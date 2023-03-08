Ajit Pawar on Women's Day says disappointed over representation of women in Maha cabinet

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, while extending greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day said that it is disappointing that even today, there isn't any representation of women in Maharashtra cabinet. I wish everyone on International Women's day, especially the daughters, sisters and mothers, Pawar said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde extended his greetings on Women's Day, Taking to Facebook CM said, Our women power will also have an equal share in achieving Maharashtra's one trillion dollar economy dream. In that view, we are making development policies.

Our culture has given great respect to women. Women have created the future of this nation as mother power. Many mothers and sisters have proved their duties in various fields by taking inspiration from Rajmata Jijau Ma Saheb, Punyashlok Ahilyabai to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule who laid the foundation of women's education.