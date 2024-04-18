Ajit Pawar Praises Shiv Sena Leader Vijay Shivtare at Grand Alliance Meeting in Pune

Supriya Sule is contesting the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Sunetra Pawar. Meanwhile, prominent leaders of the Grand Alliance are holding a public meeting in Pune. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, MP Praful Patel, and Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare were present at the meeting. Ajit Pawar praised Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare in his speech.

When Ajit Pawar's speech was going on, Vijay Shivtare brought Kuldeep Konde of the Thackeray group to the dais. Ajit Pawar thanked Shivtare when he came to know that he would join the Shinde group.

" (One should) Learn from Vijaybapu Shivtare how to be an opponent and how to be a friend." Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar praised Shiv Sena leader Vijay Shivtare for his work in a way that he does not allow his friend to fall apart.

Ajit Dada requests BJP leaders

"My request to the BJP leaders in this constituency is that we should not fall short anywhere. We will not work in other areas, nor will the Shiv Sena. RPI won't either. We've got a good alliance now, we don't want to let it get in the way. Today, due to Eknath Shinde and Vijay Shivtare, the strength of Baramati Lok Sabha has increased," Ajit Pawar said.

"We don't want to waste time criticizing the opposition, we want to develop the country. There will be no shortage of funds while taking development to Maharashtra. You should not fall prey to anyone's sentimentality," Ajit Pawar said.

'Opposition lies'

"The opposition is now lying that the Constitution will change, and there will be no elections. Friends, this will never happen in our country, Modi Saheb has done the work of celebrating Constitution Day, this has never happened in the last 75 years," said Pawar on the occasion.