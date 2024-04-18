Heartwarming Moment: Elderly Supporter Gives NCP's Amol Kolhe Rs 1,100 for His Campaign in Shirur (Watch Video)

Shirur: Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is currently underway. The candidates are also going from village to village, door to door, asking people for votes. Meanwhile, an incident during Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Amol Kolhe's campaign is going viral on social media.

Kolhe had gone to Hivre Kumbhar village in the Shirur constituency to campaign for the elections. As soon as Kolhe's speech was over, an elderly grandfather named Kisan Tambe approached him. There, Grandpa took the mic in his hand and reminded Kolhe of the last election. "I gave you Rs 1,100 when Bandalsaheb was there in the last election. Now you will get Rs 1,100 again, you will be elected in this election. That's my word." Tambe took the money from his pocket and gave it to Kolhe.

Kolhe also took the money from the old man's hand bowed to him and fell on his feet. "You're going to be 100 percent elected. My daughter-in-law is from the Narayan village, which means you are my daughter-in-law's brother," said Kisan Tambe. This video of the meeting of the old man and Amol Kolhe is going viral on social media.

Shivaji Adhalrao Patil has been fielded from Shirur Lok Sabha seat from the Mahayuti. In the last election, Amol Kolhe defeated Adhalrao Patil. But this year's election is different. Amol Kolhe did not leave Sharad Pawar's side even after the split of the NCP. Kolhe is in the fray with the trumpet symbol of Sharad Pawar's NCP. On the other hand, Shivaji Adhalrao Patil has joined the NCP under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and is contesting on the clock symbol.