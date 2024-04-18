Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: NCP's Sunetra Pawar Files for Nomination for Baramati Seat

Pune: With just one day left for filing of nominations, Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination from Baramati Lok Sabha seat on Thursday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Sunetra Pawar's husband Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and others were present on the occasion.

The last date for filing nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat is Friday (December 19) and the day before filing of nominations, NCP's Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination on behalf of the Mahayuti. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil, NCP leader Praful Patel, MLAs Rahul Kul, Bhagwan Tapkir, former MLA Vijay Shivtare, MP Medha Kulkarni and Sunetra Pawar's two sons Parth and Jay Pawar were present on the occasion.