In A First In 30 Years, No 'Bow & Arrow' Of Shiv Sena To Vote For In Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg

Nestled along the Western Coast of India, Konkan emerges as a slender expanse of land with a formidable reputation in the annals of political history of Maharashtra.

Since late 90s, it has been hailed as a formidable fortress of the unified Shiv Sena. The people of Konkan have long been loyal supporters of the Shiv Sena, a loyalty forged through decades of shared values and ties to Mumbai, where countless individuals from the region have sought livelihoods and opportunities.

Ratangiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat

The Ratangiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency has become a focal point in this election, with both the BJP and Shiv Sena struggling to agree on a candidate.

This seat for the last two decades has been a Shiv Sena stronghold. In 2019 assembly elections Shiv Sena won 4 out of 6 seats in Ratnagiri -Sidhudurg, emerging as the most dominant player. It also won the parliamentary seat twice in 2014 and 2019.

However, equations have changed after vertical split in the party led by Eknath Shinde. The 'Bow and Arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena was given to Eknath Shinde's splinter faction by EC.

This election, Uddhav Thackeray's faction, contesting polls on its new symbol 'torch', has fielded two-term MP Vinayak Raut. Kiran Samant, brother of Shinde's minister Uday Samant, was adamant on contesting the seat on Sena symbol. However, the Mahayuti decided to give the ticket to BJP and nominate Union Minister Narayan Rane.

These developments might look ordinary on surface, but have a symbolic shift in state and region's politics after incessant splits in parties.

Now 'Bow and Arrow' after 30 years

Mahayuti nominating BJP candidate and Uddhav Thackeray contesting on torch symbol means that there will be no 'Bow and Arrow' symbol in contest here in 30 years. A political symbol that people of this region had become so fond of will not be there to vote for.

In 2019, Uday Samant (Ratnagiri), Rajan Salvi (Rajapur), Vaibhav Naik (Kudal), Deepak Kesarkar (Sawantwadi) won assembly elections on 'Bow and Arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena.

Vinayak Raut won 2019 and 2014 Lok sabha elections on the same symbol.

Before 2008, when this seat was two different constituencies- Rajapur & Ratnagiri- both seats were held term after term by Shiv Sena's Suresh Prabhu and Anant Geete on 'Bow and Arrow' symbol for more than a decade. Prabhu, who defeated Congress' Sudhir Sawant in 1996 continued as an MP from Rajapur till 2009. Geete, who won from Ratnagiri in 1996, also continued till 2009. Except one loss in 2009, when Nilesh Rane won on Congress' 'hand', Shiv Sena's 'Bow and Arrow' rocked the electoral space in the last 2 decades.

As the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol vanishes from the voting machine in Ratnagiri- Sindhdurg this election, it marks a new era of politics in the region.