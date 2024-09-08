Ajit Pawar Recommends New MLA for Baramati to Measure Progress

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed satisfaction with the development work he has achieved as a legislator, stating that the people of Baramati should, for once, elect a different MLA to compare progress.

Pawar, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, has represented Baramati in the Maharashtra Assembly since 1991. In the 2019 elections, he won by a record margin of 1.65 lakh votes against BJP candidate Gopichand Padalkar.

During an event in his constituency, Pawar remarked, "We have undertaken comprehensive development in Baramati, and most of Maharashtra's funds are allocated here. At 65, I feel content with my work. Baramatikars should elect someone else once and compare the results." He emphasized that he has always condemned divisive statements and refrained from supporting such rhetoric remarks.