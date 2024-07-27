Ajit Pawar Refutes 'Baseless' Reports on Finance Department's Opposition To Ladki Bahin Scheme

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance and Planning Minister Ajit Pawar has urged the media to stop spreading unfounded reports regarding opposition to the Chief Minister's "Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme.

Through the social media platform 'X', Pawar addressed recent media claims, stating, "The news about the Finance Department opposing the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme is baseless, inconsistent with facts, and politically motivated. The media should refrain from disseminating such unfounded news."

Pawar expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would see through these false reports and encouraged widespread participation in the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme. He highlighted that the scheme was included in the 2024-25 state budget only after receiving necessary approvals from the Finance and Planning departments, as well as the state cabinet.

महाराष्ट्राचा उपमुख्यमंत्री आणि राज्याचा अर्थ व नियोजन मंत्री म्हणून मी स्वतःच 'मुख्यमंत्री माझी लाडकी बहिण' योजना राज्याच्या वर्ष 2024-25 च्या अतिरिक्त अर्थसंकल्पात सादर केली आहे. वित्त व नियोजन, सर्व संबंधित विभाग तसेच राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाच्या मान्यतेनंतरच या योजनेची घोषणा मी… — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) July 27, 2024

The Deputy Chief Minister reassured that the budget for the current financial year has fully provisioned the ₹35,000 crores required for the scheme. "A financially prosperous state like Maharashtra is well-equipped to fund such initiatives," Pawar emphasized.

He further explained that the state government is committed to spending this amount to enhance the economic independence, self-reliance, nutrition, and overall empowerment of mothers, sisters, and daughters in Maharashtra. The aim is to bolster their dignity, honour, and pride.

"There is no reason for anyone in the state to oppose the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, and no one can oppose it," Pawar concluded.