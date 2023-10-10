Ajit Pawar resigns as director of Pune District Central Cooperative Bank after 32-year tenure

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tendered his resignation as the Director of the Pune District Central Co-Operative Bank Ltd. Remarkably, Ajit Pawar had served as a director for an impressive 32-year period, starting in 1991. Throughout his extended tenure, he played a crucial role in advancing the bank's status to become the leading institution in the state.

According to a report of Free Press Journal, The President of the District Bank has officially confirmed this development. Ajit Pawar's decision to step down from the Director's position at the bank is attributed to the increasing workload associated with his role as Deputy Chief Minister and the growing responsibilities within his political party.