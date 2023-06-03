Ajit Pawar responds to Pankaja Munde and Eknath Khadse's meeting

Pankaja Munde, expressing dissatisfaction with the BJP, has been vocal about his thoughts on numerous occasions. Today, NCP leader Eknath Khadse had a meeting with Pankaja Munde, which lasted for approximately thirty minutes. This meeting has sparked a significant discussion, leading to a response from Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar.

“Pankaja Munde's issue is internal to her party, and it would not be appropriate to comment on it. Munde and Khadse have worked together in the same party for many years.” Ajit Pawar has stated that Khadse holds a respect for Munde.

In the midst of this, Pankaja Munde has also responded to the meeting, stating, "Munde saheb's life was full of storms, and I am the daughter of a storm. Now, the direction of the storm that was heading here has changed." This has sparked speculation in political circles.