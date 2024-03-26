Ajit Pawar Responds to Rohit Pawar's Criticism, Affirms Party's Stance in Seat Distribution

NCP National President and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the seat allocation in Grand Alliance has been resolved and the names of the candidates will be announced on March 28. A meeting of office bearers of NCP was held in Pune today. Ajit Pawar commented on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in a press conference organized after this meeting. Ajit Pawar also made a suggestive statement that NCP candidate will contest the election from Baramati and that will be the candidate which they are thinking off. This time Ajit Pawar reacted to statement that Rohit Pawar made earlier this morning.

In the electoral battle within the alliance, the NCP has the least number of seats in the seat-sharing agreement. Consequently, MLA Rohit Pawar has been consistently targeting Ajit Pawar without directly naming him. Ajit Pawar also explained the calculations of the candidates in the electoral battle.

Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar highlighted the need for more seats for their party and emphasized the cooperation of both allied parties to secure additional seats. He also mentioned that both the BJP and Shinde group have secured seats in the previous Lok Sabha elections. Ajit Pawar stressed the importance of maintaining a respectable position for the Nationalist Congress Party in the seat-sharing agreement. The final allocation of seats to the Nationalist Congress Party within the alliance will be clear after the announcement of the seat-sharing list.

Earlier this morning, Rohit Pawar had criticized the ticket distribution process, stating that it is disrespectful to those who have been working hard for the party and are now being overlooked. In Post he said, "Person who used to give tickets s responsibly today have to put their hands forward for tickets and they also get four tickets like fodder, it is an insult to those who respect those responsible hands. As a one-time fan and activist of his, I feel sad that a great leader is being slowly eliminated by #Mahashakti..Today they will #manage the Lok Sabha and tomorrow they will completely #damage the Legislative Assembly…" Following this statement NCP Ajit Pawar has made counterattack on Rohit Pawar."