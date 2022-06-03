Ajit Pawar: Restrictions will be imposed if masks are not used

The number of covid cases in Maharashtra is increasing, especially in Mumbai. The virus has not gone yet. You have to be careful. Otherwise restrictions will have to be imposed. Look, now Sonia Gandhi and Raj Thackeray have also been infected with the virus. Take it seriously. You may have seen my face for many days while speaking. CM and I are not taking off our masks. Because Corona is not gone yet. Follow the rules of corona, so the prevalence of corona will not increase, said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Pawar also exphasized on taking covid booster shots. He appealed to citizens who have taken both doses of vaccine should take booster shot.

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,045 new coronavirus infections and one death, taking the active tally to 4,559. The state’s caseload stands at 78,89,212, and death toll is 1,47,861.