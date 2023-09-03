Ajit Pawar says panel to probe use of ‘excessive force’ by police against protestors in Jalna

Maharashtra’s Jalna witnessed violence and arson on Saturday as members of the Maratha community escalated their agitation, a day after protests demanding Maratha reservation in the district saw clashes between protesters and the police.As NCP chief Sharad Pawar met protesters injured in Friday’s clashes and accused the state government of trying to crush the protest, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said strict action would be taken against police officers who used excessive force. He said a high-level committee was being set up to look into allegations against the police.

A protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community was organised in the Jalna district. However, it took a violent turn on Friday as police resorted to lathi charge and fired tear gas resulting in injuries to over 50 individuals, including police personnel.The incidents of stone pelting and torching of vehicles began Friday night and continued on Saturday at several places including in Jalna, Beed, Aurangabad and Dhule. The protesters also blocked the Dhule-Solapur highway and set several government buses on fire, police said.The police on Saturday registered a first information report naming 18 known and 350 unknown people for rioting and attacking police. Sensing the anger in the community, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the police action was excessive and appealed for peaceful agitation.