"Ajit Pawar secured my victory with 2 votes," reveals Minister Dhananjay Munde

For the first time since taking the oath, the Minister of Agriculture, Dhananjay Munde, visited the district on Thursday. Cabinet Minister Munde, on his way from Ahmednagar to Beed-Parli, received a warm welcome in Jamkhed town. Tractors and a JCB, adorned with a large garland, were arranged to greet him in Beed.

In the meantime, a group of NCP activists expressed their opposition to Dhananjay Munde's political position. Nevertheless, Munde, during his address in Parli, strongly criticized those protestors, highlighting that it was Ajit Pawar who had supported his entry into the Council.

For numerous years, the district has faced significant disparities in various sectors. The current challenge lies in making dedicated efforts towards its development. Minister Munde, firmly believing that the district is and will continue to be a stronghold of the Nationalist Party, affirmed his commitment to eradicate the backwardness prevailing in the region.

Munde, who assumed power alongside Ajit Pawar and took the oath as a minister, left some members of the NCP disheartened, including Sharad Pawar. Addressing the disappointed NCP members, Munde justified his decision to align with Ajit Pawar by recalling an incident during his election campaign. He revealed that he fell short of two votes for victory, and it was Ajit Pawar, despite being from the opposition party, who managed to secure those crucial votes for him. This enabled Munde to enter the Legislative Council, and he emphasized the importance of gratitude towards those who provide support in times of need.

Throughout the day, he received warm receptions from various locations. A significant presence of NCP officials and workers was observed, while BJP and Shiv Sena office-bearers and workers, who are part of the alliance, were noticeably absent.