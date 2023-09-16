Ajit Pawar skips meeting attended by Sharad Pawar at Vasantdada Sugar Institute

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a meeting at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI) here where his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was present.

According to his cabinet colleague Dilip Walse Patil, Junior Pawar had a planned attendance at the meeting held at the VSI, an agricultural research institute. Walse Patil was seen receiving Sharad Pawar at the entrance.

He is a deputy chief minister. He must be busy in other works, said state NCP chief Jayant Patil when asked by reporters about Ajit Pawar’s absence. Earlier, the deputy CM visited the Agriculture Produce Market Committee here. Later he headed to Daund, officials said. Ajit Pawar split the NCP in July this year and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.