Ajit Pawar slams Sena-BJP ad for ignoring Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe

NCP leader Ajit Pawar criticized the BJP and Shiv Sena for a recent advertisement that showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He expressed disappointment that the poster did not include prominent figures from the Shiv Sena, such as Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe.

"To date, in my political career, I have not seen this kind of advertisement which I saw in today's newspapers. PM Narendra Modi and CM Shinde's photos were there in the advertisement," Pawar said. He further added, "They (Shiv Sena) say that they are the soldiers of Balasaheb Thackeray, whereas Balasaheb Thackeray's and Anand Dighe's photos were missing from the advertisement." This comes after full-page advertisements appeared in newspapers across the state with the tagline "Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra".

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena published a full-page advertisement in various Mumbai newspapers to create enthusiasm about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's perceived political success. The advertisement, titled 'Modi for India, Shinde for Maharashtra,' presented a survey indicating that Shinde was the preferred candidate for the Chief Minister's role compared to the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Although the advertisement received criticism, Shinde firmly supported it, highlighting the power of the "double-engine sarkar" in the state.