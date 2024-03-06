Ajit Pawar Talks about Pawar Family and Political Differences, Says 'Everyone in the House has Political Freedom'

The state has seen a lot of political upheaval since 2019. Ajit Pawar's shifting role in the Pawar family and NCP continued to create storms. The 2023 split rendered Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule on one side while Ajit Pawar joined the Grand Alliance.

Meanwhile, singer Avdhoot Gupte conducted an exclusive interview with Ajit Pawar. In this interview, Gupte asked a question about Supriya Sule through a video. Ajit Pawar said, "Today I took my political stand. Everyone's role is different. Domestic relationships are different. From the beginning, our entire family belonged to the Shetkari Kamgaar Party. Vasantdada Pawar was a big leader of the NCP. At that time, one person was working for the Congress as they identified with the ideology of Yashwantrao Chavan and the Congress."

"Also, the family used to work for the SKP, while Sharad Pawar was working for the Congress. We've seen this since we were kids. Everyone in the house has personal and political freedom. I have always respected elders. I will continue to do so. It is the culture of Maharashtra. It's a tradition. But the way we're going right now. We expected all leaders to support the decision taken. For so many years, we have been supporting what our chief would say," he said.

"In the meantime, if you draw old memories, they are from that time. The times have completely changed. It's not like we did anything different. We can keep our party's ideology separate and go with the BJP." Ajit Pawar claimed at the event that if he can go with Shiv Sena, then there is not much difference between Shiv Sena and the BJP.