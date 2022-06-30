Ajit Pawar to get leader of Opposition in Maharashtra

The Mahavikas Aghadi government has collapsed due to the resignation of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night. Eknath Shinde, a strong leader of Shiv Sena, along with 39 MLAs of Shiv Sena staged a historic revolt and brought down the Thackeray government. It is almost certain that a BJP-ruled government will come to power in the state. In this, the leadership of the state will once again be given to Devendra Fadnavis. On the other hand, the NCP and Congress are also preparing to sit in opposition.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly is actually known as the 'Shadow Chief Minister'. Given the current political situation, the NCP is the largest opposition party. Because the NCP has 53 MLAs in the Congress Legislative Assembly. Though Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs, 39 MLAs have taken a different path due to mutiny. The Shinde faction has claimed that his group is the original Shiv Sena. As such, the leadership of the Opposition may go to the NCP and Ajit Pawar may appear in this role.

Ajit Pawar was dominant in the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Ajit Pawar held both the important posts of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister. Ajit Pawar maintains the same dominance of the state and there are high chances that the Opposition leader will be Ajit Pawar.

