"Ajit Pawar won't become Chief Minister, MLAs to return to Sharad Pawar": Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati stated at an event that Ajit Pawar won't become the chief minister. He also asserted that all nine MLAs who became ministers would go back to Sharad Pawar.

He addressed the gathering during the first anniversary of Swarajya Sanghatana at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. While discussing the state's politics, he also indirectly criticised Devendra Fadnavis.

"Devendra Fadnavis had said before, 'No alliance with NCP, never, never, never.' They were also talking about sending Ajit Pawar to jail. But now they have joined hands with him. Have you done this for the Lok Sabha? Sambhaji Raje asked.

Meanwhile, Sambhaji Raje reminded the BJP of its past promises and inquired about the status of the Maratha reservation and the Shiv Smarak in the Arabian Sea. He questioned why these initiatives have not been initiated even after nine years since the jal pujan ceremony conducted by the Prime Minister.

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule responded to these remarks.

"Eknath Shinde will be the chief minister until 2024. After that, there will be coordination between Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar again. Seat sharing will be arranged based on this coordination. Whatever results follow, we will move forward according to the decision of the Central Parliamentary Board," Bawankule stated.