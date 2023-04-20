Ajit Pawar writes letter to Governor, demands probe by retired judge into Kharghar tragedy

During a grand event organized by the government in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, Appasaheb Dharmadhikari was awarded the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan. However, the event resulted in the unfortunate loss of 16 lives due to heat stroke as lakhs of attendees had to sit in the scorching sun. Opposition leaders are now holding the government responsible for the incident.

Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition, has written a letter to Governor Ramesh Bais regarding this incident. In the letter, Pawar requested an investigation by a retired judge into the regrettable incident that occurred during the ceremony.

The Congress had previously urged the Governor to call a special session on the matter and file charges of culpable homicide against any parties found to be responsible for negligence.

Meanwhile, NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad also shared a heart-wrenching video, in which a woman was seen lying unconscious on the roadside, while people walked over her and eventually fell on her body. The video sparked serious questions.