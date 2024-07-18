Ajit Pawar's NCP Will Contest 80 Seats In Assembly Elections, Survey Ongoing To Identify These Seats: Minister

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Cabinet Minister Dharmarao Baba Atram has made significant revelations regarding seat-sharing within the Mahayuti alliance and NCP's role in it for the upcoming assembly elections. According to Atram, the NCP will contest 80 seats in the upcoming elections. He claimed that the party has initiated a statewide survey to identify the 80 seats with a hundred percent win potential.

"Our target is to contest 80 seats and secure a 100 percent win. The party is conducting surveys and internal discussions to determine which seats we can win in the state," Atram said.

In Vidarbha, the party plans to contest 20 seats. "We already have legislators in six of these seats. We are currently deliberating which 14 additional seats to contest and which candidates to field. Our aim is to contest at least one seat in each district," Atram stated. He also mentioned that they would prioritize seats where candidates from the Sharad Pawar faction are contesting.

Atram also disclosed a special plan by Ajit Pawar's NCP against Anil Deshmukh. "If the BJP does not have a strong candidate against Anil Deshmukh, we have a formidable candidate from the Deshmukh family. We will field a Deshmukh against Deshmukh," he claimed. Atram added that although no one from the Deshmukh family is currently with their party, there is ample time before the elections to bring a member of the Deshmukh family into their fold and grant them candidacy.

Atram also highlighted Ajit Pawar's success in the Legislative Council elections, where he secured the support of at least six legislators from other parties for the NCP through cross-voting. "If these cross-voting legislators join our party and prove to be capable, our party will certainly consider them for candidacy in the assembly elections," Atram said.