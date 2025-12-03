Ajit Pawar’s Son Jay Pawar to Marry Rutuja Patil in an Intimate Ceremony in Bahrain: Reports

Jay Pawar- Rutuja Patil Wedding: Ajit Pawar's son, Jay Pawar, is all set to marry industrialist Pravin Patil's daughter, Rutuja Patil, in an intimate wedding ceremony on December 5, 2025. In April 2025, the couple had a private engagement ceremony in Maharashtra, Pune. Jay is the son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar, while Rutuja is the daughter of industrialist Pravin Patil.

According to Maharashtra times reports, grand will be held in Bahrain from December 4 to 7, 2025 and only 400 guests have been invited by the Pawar-Patil families. Only two NCP leaders, national working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare, have been invited to the wedding ceremony, making it a selective occasion.

Wedding Ceremony Schedule

December 4 : Mehendi ceremony

December 5: Haldi, barat and main wedding rituals

December 6: Sangeet

December 7: Reception

Preparations Underway

Preparations for Jay Pawar's wedding ceremony in Bahrain are in the final stages. Special arrangements have been made for this ceremony to be held abroad. Since the wedding ceremony will be held in the presence of only 400 guests, only close people have been invited. This wedding is an important moment for the Pawar and Patil families.

Earlier, Yugendra Pawar and Tanishka Kulkarni's wedding ceremony was held at the Geo Center in BKC, Mumbai. The Pawar family, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar, and Jay Pawar, attended and congratulated the couple, signaling a moment of unity for the family. This follows Jay Pawar seeking Sharad Pawar's blessings with his wife-to-be, suggesting the family will also attend Jay's upcoming wedding.