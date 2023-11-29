Ajith Pawar joined NDA out of compulsion and not love, says Anil Deshmukh

Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has been receiving a lot of flak in recent times over the prevailing political scenario in the state. Since Ajit Pawar joined hands with the Shinde-Fadnavis government, the ‘Mahayuti’ has always claimed to have very smooth communication among all three stakeholders. However, the opposition seems to believe otherwise. There has been a lot is a of curiosity about Ajit Pawar's future within Maharashtra politics with opposition maintaining that Pawar will soon assume the Chief Minister's chair. Now amid all the drama former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, believes Ajith is being overlooked by his own party. While interacting with media during Yuva Sangharsh Yatra, Anil Deshmukh criticized the state government and BJP.



Continuing further he said, Ajith Pawar joined BJP not out of love but due to compulsion, the veteran leader also stressed the fact that had Ajith been with MVA they would still be in power and not Shinde govt. Anil Deshmukh criticized Chief Minister saying, when Maharashtra is going through tough time why he went to Telangana? Apart from this, Anil Deshmukh demanded that the government should provide immediate assistance to the farmers who are in distress due to unseasonal rains and that the price of cotton should be Rs 14 thousand per quintal and soya beans should sold at Rs 8 thousand per quintal. The state government is working to create conflict between castes. Deshmukh also condemned the police lathi-charge on Manoj Jarange Patil, during his protest in Antarwali Sarati. Speaking about this, Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has alleged that no superintendent of police can carry out such an inhuman lathi attack without the order of the Home Minister.