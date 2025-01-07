Ajmer Urs 2025: Sharad Pawar Sends Chadar to Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (Watch Video)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has sent a holy chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. This offering comes as part of the ongoing celebrations for the 813th Urs of the revered Sufi saint, which is being observed this week.

The chadar was sent with the intention of seeking blessings and peace for the nation. The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a significant pilgrimage site for millions, attracting devotees from various backgrounds who come to pay their respects and seek spiritual solace.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar sent a chadar to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti pic.twitter.com/YbCn4K8EYT — IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2025

The Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is an annual event that commemorates the saint's death anniversary and draws large crowds from across the country. This year, the celebrations are expected to be particularly vibrant, with various political leaders and celebrities also sending offerings to the dargah.