Akola: 17-year-old girl found hanging in hostel

A 17-year-old girl, residing in a hostel located in the Shastri Nagar area of Akola city, has tragically taken her own life. The incident occurred at approximately 11 pm on Sunday. The exact cause for her suicide remains uncertain, and the local police are currently conducting an investigation to gather more information.

According to reports, the deceased girl hailed from Muktainagar in Jalgaon district and was residing in a hostel in Akola. On Sunday, around 10 am, when it was time for dinner, the girl did not appear. Concerned, her friends tried contacting her, but received no response. Worried about her well-being, the hostel staff and her friends went to her room and called out to her. However, they discovered that the door was locked from the inside. Her friends continued to call out to her from outside, but there was still no response. Eventually, some of the girls peered through the window and were devastated to witness a distressing scene. They found the girl hanging, causing a shock to everyone present.

Upon receiving the report of the incident, the Civil Line Police promptly responded and arrived at the scene, where they conducted a panchnama. The exact reason behind the girl's suicide is still under investigation. The Civil Line Police are currently conducting further inquiries into the matter to gather more information and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.