Akola, Amravati most polluted cities

Underdeveloped MIDCs and no big polluting factories Even after that, Akola and Amravati which are Municipal Corporations in Varhad are among the most polluted cities in the state.

The shocking reality is that no serious measures are being taken to improve air quality even though both cities have consistently ranked among the most polluted cities for the last six years. Therefore, the question of the health of the citizens has come to the fore.

The central government has declared that 131 cities and localities in the country are highly polluted. The air quality in these cities is worse than the national average.

The air quality in the city is being monitored frequently by the central government. According to the information provided by the central government, these cities have been kept under the 'National Clean Air Programme'.

So that the air quality in this city can be improved, a target of 20 to 30 per cent reduction in 'particulate matter' has been set in 19 cities of the state including Akola and Amravati. The target has been set for the period from 2024 to 2028.

Ignoring measures

Despite submitting a list of polluted cities in August last year, the government has expressed displeasure over the fact that it was not taken seriously.

According to the standard set by the Centre, if the annual average concentration of particulate matter 10 is more than 60 and the annual average concentration of nitrogen dioxide is more than 40, then those cities are called polluted cities. These include Akola and Amravati.

Notice from the pollution control board

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has already notified the Akola Municipal Corporation about poor air quality. Despite issuing notices every year, the municipal administration does not seem to be taking any measures to control pollution.