Akola bandh: Maratha outfits protest against Jalna violence

The Akola District Sakal Maratha Samaj's call for a bandh on Friday to protest the lathi attack on Maratha community members in Jalna garnered a strong response across the district. Various political parties, organizations, and associations in the district supported the call for a district-wide bandh.

As a result, markets and commercial establishments in Akola town and the district remained closed throughout the day, except for essential services. Schools and colleges were also shut for the day. In Akola city, the Maratha community organized motorcycle rallies in four zones, chanting slogans in solidarity. The bandh aimed to express the community's concerns and opposition to the violence against Maratha community members.