Akola: MLA accused of land grabbing; HC seeks original lease agreement

A PIL alleges that former MLA Gopikishan Bajoria, his son, MLA Viplav Bajoria, and his close aides conspired with government officials to grab 1.75 acres of land worth Rs 80 crore in Akola. The Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench took the allegation seriously and asked the state government for the original lease agreement for the land in 1896. The government has been given time until February 22 to do the same.

The petition has been filed by Akola resident Kamal Surekha. The petition was heard before Justices Sunil Shukre and Vrushali Joshi. The disputed land is in Ward 36. It is said that in 1896, the British government gave this land on lease to the Mitra Samaj Club for sports activities. However, as per the present law, government land cannot be leased out to an unregistered entity. Given this, the Mitra Samaj Club has been registered as of June 2, 2020.

In this case, the registered Mitra Samaj Club needs to complete a fresh legal process if the land is to be leased out. Aside from this, the lease agreement for this land has expired. So the land needs to be returned to the government. But it is being ignored. The management of the club includes a large number of relatives of former MLA Gopikishan Bajoria. The petitioner contends that they all grabbed the land together. On behalf of the petitioner, Adv. Tushar Mandlekar witnessed the proceedings.