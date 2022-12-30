Akola: Women kills husband, makes it appear like suicide

In a village in Maharashtra's Akola district, a 28-year-old lady allegedly paid a man to kill her husband and make it look like a suicide, according to police.

The 32-year-old victim was found hanging at Punda village in Dahihanda police station limits on Wednesday morning, an official said. The man's body was tied with a rope and bore injury marks, which indicated murder, he said. During investigations, the police questioned the victim's wife, who confessed that she had plotted to kill him and hired another villager to commit the crime for Rs 30,000, the official said.

The victim was strangled with a rope, and his body was hung from an iron post to make it appear as though he had committed suicide, he claimed. The woman stated that her husband was an alcoholic who used to beat her up and that she was tired of the harassment, according to the official, who added that the accused had been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.