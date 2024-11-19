Akshay Shinde Encounter: Bombay HC Slams CID Over Delay in Presenting Evidence to Magistrate

The Bombay High Court on Monday criticized the CID for its "negligence" in investigating the alleged encounter death of Akshay Shinde, an accused in the Badlapur school sexual assault case. A bench led by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj Chavan observed that the investigation lacked seriousness and contained multiple flaws.

The court noted it was unusual that no gunfire residue was found on the deceased Akshay Shinde's hand, and his fingerprints were missing from the water bottle provided to him. Additionally, the court criticized the CID for delaying the submission of evidence to the magistrate investigating Shinde's encounter.

"We are focused on uncovering the truth and ensuring that every piece of evidence is presented to the magistrate. We are monitoring the situation closely to determine if the investigation is proceeding properly and to guarantee an impartial inquiry," the court stated.

Court Orders CID to Complete Investigation in Two Weeks

The court questioned Advocate General Birendra Saraf, asking, "How many more arguments will you make to cover up the flaws in the investigation?" Stating that no expert is needed to assess the manner in which the probe is being conducted, the court directed the CID to conclude the investigation within two weeks and submit all evidence to the magistrate.

Court Raises Questions on Investigation Delays

The court raised several questions regarding delays in the investigation, asking, "Why is there a delay in presenting evidence before a magistrate? Statements of witnesses are still being recorded." The magistrate’s report was due on Monday, yet police are still gathering statements. The court clarified that this delay does not necessarily indicate a lack of seriousness in the investigation.

Additionally, the magistrate aims to determine if Akshay Shinde’s death occurred in police custody. "How can magistrates perform their duty if the police do not present evidence?" the court questioned.