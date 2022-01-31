Alaya F turns nostalgic as her debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' clocks 2 years

Actor Alaya F's debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman' has completed two years since it was released in theatres.

Recalling her entry into Bollywood, Alaya said: "It's incredible to think that my debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman, was released two years ago now. It will always be such a special movie to me, not only because it was my first but because I was so lucky to be working with people that were so talented, so kind and so generous."

She added, "I have only fond, happy memories when I look back at the whole journey. Saif Sir, Tabu ma'am, Jayu sir, Nitin sir, Pooja entertainment, everyone made me feel heard and appreciated and it enabled me to learn so much and grow so much."

Alaya also talked about her journey so far.

"I think we were one of the last films to come out before the lockdown. Still, I do feel blessed that I got my chance to be in theatres and for the film to run its course and all the other things that followed. But sometimes I do feel a little sad when I realise that pretty much my entire career has been a Covid lockdown," she shared.

Alaya is now waiting for the release of her films 'Freddy' and 'UTurn'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor