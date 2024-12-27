Alcohol Consumption in Kolhapur Soars: 2.5 Crore Liters Consumed in One Year

Alcohol, once considered a taboo, has recently taken a stronghold in the daily lives of many people. This change has led to a continuous increase in alcohol sales. In the last year, residents of Kolhapur consumed 2.5 crore liters of alcohol valued at Rs 700 crore, averaging 48,000 liters sold daily. Notably, alcoholics still show a preference for domestic options over foreign brands.

Just a few years ago, consuming alcohol was frowned upon, and drinkers were often social outcasts. There are countless examples of individuals whose lives have been destroyed by alcohol addiction; however, in today's changing lifestyle, moderate drinking is increasingly viewed as socially acceptable. Factors such as the influence of a chauvinistic culture, the rising popularity of weekend parties, and the growing number of young drinkers have significantly contributed to the uptick in alcohol sales.

Last year, Kolhapur's alcohol consumption reached 18 million liters, amounting to approximately Rs 700 crore. Officials from the State Excise Department expect this trend to continue with increasing liquor sales in the coming years.

Illegal alcohol sales remain a concern, with significant quantities of liquor being smuggled into Kolhapur from Goa and Karnataka. The State Excise Department seized 450,000 liters of illegal liquor last year and initiated action against around 2,000 suspects.

Despite the presence of foreign brands, domestic liquor remains favored among consumers. Rising prices of foreign liquor have pushed many to prefer domestic options, leading to higher demand.

The government has reaped Rs 378 crore in revenue from alcohol production, sales, and various licensing fees in the district from April to November 2024. The department has proposed increasing the number of liquor shops, which, if approved, could further boost sales.

In anticipation of the busy tourism season and parties during the Christmas and New Year period, the government has extended liquor shop hours to 1 AM. The State Excise Department has issued guidelines for vendors, and nine flying squads have been deployed to curb illegal sales and transportation. Superintendent Snehlata Narwane has stated that action will be taken against any unlicensed parties.

The sales data for the past year reveals a clear preference among drinkers:

- Domestic liquor: 6,804,232 liters

- Foreign liquor: 6,630,266 liters

- Beer: 4,633,584 liters

This increasing trend in alcohol consumption highlights the evolving attitudes toward drinking, as well as the challenges faced by authorities in regulating this expanding market.