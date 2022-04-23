Alia Bhatt drops new snaps from recent wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, introduces her 'cat of honour'

Bollywood's newlywed star Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, shared a new set of photos from her recent dreamlike wedding to Ranbir Kapoor and introduced fans to her 'maid of honour'.

The 'Raazi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted the unseen photos. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Cat of honour".

The first image showed Alia holding her adorable pet cat Edward in her hands while smiling. While Alia adored her furry friend, Edward surely has her eyes on the camera. She was dressed in her wedding attire which was cream coloured lehenga with heavy golden embroidery.

The second picture showed Alia flaunting her diamond wedding ring which looked magnificent on the henna hands.

The final picture shows her sitting down to pose for the camera.

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence Vastu on April 14, after dating for five years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is working on the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Rocky Aur R Ki Prem Kah' and Ranbir is shooting for 'mal' with Rashmika Mandanna.

Besides, Alia and Ranbir will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama 'Brahmastra' which is slated to release on September 9, 2022

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor