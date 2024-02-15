"All Grand Alliance Candidates Will Win in Rajya Sabha Election.." CM Eknath Shinde Expresses Confidence

Mumbai: All the candidates of the Grand Alliance (Mahayuti) filed their nomination forms for the Rajya Sabha elections today. Shiv Sena's (Shinde faction) candidate Milind Deora also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was present on the occasion, expressed confidence that all the candidates of the Grand Alliance will win and the election can also be held unopposed.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the media on Thursday. He said "In the form of Milind Deora, the odds are in grand alliance's favor. His contacts at all levels will come to help. The party will be strong. Rajya Sabha Membership will strengthen the party. Late Bal Thackeray and Milind Deora's father Murli Deora had a cordial relationship. When Murli Deora was the mayoral candidate, Bal Thackeray helped him". Eknath Shinde said that Thackeray and Deora families had close relations.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) nominating Milind Deora for Rajya Sabha, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "All candidates of the Mahayuti will be victorious. We have an absolute majority. These elections can be unopposed too... Milind Deora is an honest… pic.twitter.com/bbfNfC0Bmi — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

"Milind Deora is the Shiv Sena candidate today. This will definitely help in growing the Shiv Sena. All the candidates of the Grand Alliance will win. We have a majority. The election could also be uncontested. Milind Deora, a highly educated candidate, has a lot of experience. His experience will definitely help the Shiv Sena grow at the national level," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Milind Deora thanks CM

Reacting to the filing of his nomination, Deora thanked Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "He gave me the opportunity to serve Mumbai, Maharashtra and India. I thank Shinde Saheb and Shiv Sena workers for this," Deora said.