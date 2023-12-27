All You Need To Know About Maharashtra’s COVID-19 Task Force

In response to a surge in COVID-19 cases and the detection of a new sub-variant named the JN.1 strain in Maharashtra, Kerala, and various parts of the country, the Maharashtra government has taken swift action. Today, a specialized Covid-19 task force was appointed to address the evolving situation.

Background of Task Force Formation:

The government had initially formed a task force on April 13, 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, to control patient numbers. Now, recognizing the increased challenges, the task force has been reconstituted and reappointed.

The new Covid-19 Task Force comprises esteemed members, including Dr. Raman Gangakhedkar, former I.S.C.M.R. Head, Delhi; Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice-Chancellor, M.U.H.S. Nasik; Dr. Rajesh Karkarte, Director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research Mumbai; Dr. Varsha Potdar and Dr. D.B. Kadam from Navale Medical College, Pune; and Commissioner, Health Services and Campaign Director, National Health Campaign, Mumbai, as the member secretary.

Announcement by Health Minister Tanaji Sawant:

State Health Minister Tanaji Sawant has confirmed that the task force will issue guidelines on COVID-19 management, immunization, and precautions, to be implemented statewide.

The Newly Constituted Task Force Has Outlined Key Actions To Be Taken:

Establish patient management protocols for critically and severely ill COVID-19 patients. Recommend the need for specialist doctors and healthcare support staff in Covid-19 critical care hospitals. Recommend appropriate medication protocols to maintain uniformity in the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Consider any other recommendations suggested by the Chairman of the Task Force. Communicate the report of recommendations made by the Task Force to the Government periodically through the Member Secretary.

Current Situation and Uncertainties:

Sawant addressed the uncertainty surrounding the JN.1 sub-variant, stating that details about its severity, transmission, complications, and symptoms are yet to be fully understood. As of now, there is only one reported JN.1 infected patient in the state, and the government awaits a detailed case report, including history and details from treating doctors. The report, expected on Monday, will aid in predicting the severity and complications caused by this new sub-variant of Covid-19. Information on the source of infection, travel history of the patient, and whether the infection has been transmitted to the patient’s kin has also been sought. Sawant mentioned that the new sub-variant appears mild symptomatic but should not be neglected.

Reports from Kerala and Minister's Advisory:

The state government accessed reports of the deaths of two Covid-19 patients in Kerala diagnosed with the JN.1 sub-variant. Both patients had underlying conditions and were elderly, with Covid-19 not being the primary cause of their death, clarified the minister.

Sawant reassured the public, stating that there is no need to panic, but precautions must be taken. Especially during the festive season, high-risk category elderly individuals should avoid crowded places and follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior for their safety.

As the Covid-19 situation continues to evolve, the newly appointed task force is expected to play a critical role in guiding the state's response and ensuring a coordinated and effective approach to the ongoing public health crisis. Regular updates and recommendations from the task force will be crucial for managing the challenges posed by the JN.1 sub-variant and the overall pandemic scenario.