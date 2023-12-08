Alliance with BJP started during the 'Maharashtra Aghadi' claims Shinde group MLA

In the disqualification hearing during the winter session, Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande indirectly said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's decision to form a government with the BJP wasn't a unanimous one. Lande claimed that even when the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance was established, he had opposed aligning with the Congress. In the lengthy five-and-a-half-hour hearing, Lande recalled Eknath Shinde's statement at the time, indicating ongoing efforts to form an alliance with the BJP.

The disqualification hearing, which commenced on Thursday, involved Lande being cross-examined by Devdutt Kamat, the lawyer representing the Thackeray group. Kamat delved into Lande's political history, questioning why he left Shiv Sena while Balasaheb was alive, whether he joined the MNS, and when he returned to Shiv Sena. Kamat also inquired if Lande believed that aligning with the NCP aligned with Balasaheb's principles, to which Lande declined to comment, stating he didn't want to discuss it. Additionally, Lande remarked that he couldn't recall Uddhav Thackeray choosing Eknath Shinde.

Earlier, the cross-examination of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu case ended. Shinde faction lawyers also cross-examined Shiv Sena’s legislature office secretary Vijay Joshi. Dilip Lande said he expressed his opposition to Congress alliance during MVA formation to Shinde and other party leaders.