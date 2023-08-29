Amaravati: Congress holds protest against AMC's inaction on issues

The Congress on Tuesday launched a protest against the Amravati Municipal Corporation (AMC) for not addressing various issues. A large number of Congress office-bearers and workers participated in the protest.

Congress officials stated that the Amaravati Municipal Corporation had been under BJP rule for the past five years. The BJP had promised to transform Amaravati into a smart city, but the reality falls short. The entire municipal administration is marred by corruption, leaving the city's aspiration for becoming a smart city in shambles.

Congress workers conducted an 'Elgar Morcha' at the municipal corporation today, protesting the BJP's governance. They demanded urgent improvements in cleanliness, road potholes, tree planting, city area spraying, and handling vehicles catching stray animals.

Upon reaching the Municipal Corporation, Congress workers blocked the road in front of the building and staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation's administration.