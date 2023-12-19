Amaravati importing 4.37 lakh litres of milk from neighboring districts every day

Amravati: Amravati, which had been one of the leading milk-producing districts in the past has now been forced to import milk from its neighbours. The district requires 10 lakh and 14 thousand litres of milk, as against to its production of 5 lakh and 77 thousand. Hence, Amravati is forced to import milk from Nagpur, Sangner, Nagar, Pune, Bodhwad and other districts. Owing to growing industrialisation, land under cultivation is reducing day by day. This in turn is impacting the availability of fodder and reduction in cattle. The role of dairy which was most preferred as an allied non-farm activity is also on the decline. Youth from the district are migrating to cities for employment. This has culminated in the insufficient supply of milk.

Fewer cattle in proportion to the population

Amravati has a total of 2 lakh 34 thousand and 318 cattle, which includes indigenous and hybrid cows and buffaloes. Of this around 30% is milk-producing cattle which produces around 5 lakh 77 thousand litres. Meanwhile, the district’s requirement is more than double, around 10 lakh and 14 thousand litres. According to the previous census, the district’s population was around 39 lakh 19 thousand which has increased substantially in recent years.

Cattle in Amravati

Indigenous cows- 145645, milk producing- 58258, milk production- 291230 litres

Hybrid cows- 18314, milk producing-21326, milk production- 87912 litres

Buffalo group- 70659, milk producing- 28264, milk production- 197884 litres

Zero active Cooperative Societies

Cooperative societies are primary centers to encourage milk production. Additionally, they also receive incentives from the government. Every district has a different office. Amravati has around 476 registered societies, out of which 150 have folded and the rest shut down in some capacity, leaving no active cooperative society in the district to look after milk production.