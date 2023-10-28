Ambadas Danve criticises security lapse at Sassoon General Hospital after drug kingpin's escape

Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, has voiced strong criticism against Sassoon General Hospital for a security breach that led to the escape of drug kingpin Lalit Patil earlier this month. During his visit to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday, Danve expressed his concerns and called for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Patil's treatment and escape.

Danve raised serious questions about the security at Sassoon General Hospital, saying, "Sassoon General Hospital is currently facing criticism and scrutiny after Lalit Patil's escape raised questions about hospital security. Despite a strong police presence, Patil's escape has raised concerns about the hospital's management and possible political pressure."

Furthermore, Danve held Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accountable for the escape, indicating potential political influence in the case. He noted that Patil's escape, despite a significant police presence, has raised suspicions of assistance or security system lapses.

In addition to the security lapse, Danve criticized Sassoon General Hospital for its overall infrastructure and services, citing inadequate facilities, medication shortages, and a scarcity of medical staff. He also highlighted a high rate of maternal mortality and overcrowding, making it challenging for economically disadvantaged patients to secure beds.

Danve emphasized that the hospital, with its limited capacity of 1,200 beds, struggles to accommodate impoverished patients while high-profile prison inmates seeking treatment are promptly provided with beds, often for extended periods.

In light of these concerns, Danve stressed the growing demand for Sassoon General Hospital to expand its services, secure funding, and ensure the availability of essential medicines to meet the healthcare needs of the local population.