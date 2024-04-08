Ambernath Woman Loses Rs 10.8 Lakh in Cyber Fraud Over Fake YouTube Job Offer

A 59-year-old woman from Ambernath fall victim of online scam in which he loses over 10 lakhs rupees. An unknown woman contacted with her through telegram and offered part-time job of liking YouTube videos. She promised victim of higher commission if she completed prepaid tasks. Believing on genuine offer she transferred a total of ₹10,79,900 to various bank accounts provided by the accused. However, after completing the tasks, the victim was unable to contact the woman or her accomplices. Realizing she had been scammed, the victim approached the Ambernath West Police Station and filed a complaint.

Ambernath police have registered a case under section 66(D) of Information Technology Act, 2000 against the unknown accused. The investigation into the case is being carried out by Police Inspector Poune/Darde. The Ambernath Police are advising the public to be cautious of online offers of work or investment, especially those received on social media platforms. They warn people against transferring money to unknown individuals or entities.

